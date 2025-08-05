Waller (undisclosed), who remains on the active/PUP list Tuesday, is expected to be ready for Week 1 per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said late July that Waller's placement on the active/PUP list to begin training camp is a matter of getting back into "football shape," so it appears the veteran tight end is simply improving his conditioning after spending the 2024 season away from football. Waller, who will turn 33 just days after Miami's regular-season opener against the Colts, is missing valuable reps in a complicated offensive scheme, so even if fully ready for Week 1 it's possible he'll need time early in the year to acclimate to a full starting workload.