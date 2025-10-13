Waller brought in two of three targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 29-27 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Waller was having a surprisingly forgettable day until the final minute of the contest, when he recorded a seven-yard touchdown grab in the right corner of the end zone with 46 seconds remaining to cap off a 13-play drive and erase a 26-20 deficit. The veteran tight end, who'd come into the day with an 8-105-3 receiving line over his first two games, would have therefore been the hero had Justin Herbert not driven the Chargers down for a game-winning field goal. Waller has now turned a whopping 40.0 percent of his 10 catches to date into touchdowns, and while regression is inevitable, he could be busy in a Week 7 road matchup against a Browns defense that could force the struggling Tua Tagovailoa to get the ball out quickly.