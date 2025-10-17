Waller (hip/rest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Waller was limited in all three of Miami's practices but avoided an injury designation. The 33-year-old tight end's practice reps have been managed throughout the season, but Waller has been effective on game days. Since making his Dolphins debut in Week 4, Waller has compiled a three-game touchdown streak, producing 10 catches for 117 yards and four touchdowns on 12 targets.