Waller secured three of four targets for 27 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 27-21 win over the Jets on Monday night.

The veteran tight end finally got on the field following his year-plus span on the sideline, with the majority of that absence due to his retirement during the 2024 offseason. Waller also had to overcome a hip issue before getting on the field Monday night, but he mostly looked like his old self while recording four- and nine-yard touchdown grabs in the second and third quarters, respectively. Waller's apparent readiness to immediately contribute is particularly a welcome sight in the context of Miami likely having lost Tyreek Hill for the remainder of the season Monday due to a knee dislocation, as the Dolphins offense will be in need of playmakers to absorb the significant loss.