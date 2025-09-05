Coach Mike McDaniel revealed Friday that Waller (hip) suffered a setback before Thursday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

As a result, Waller didn't take part in Thursday's session, and at this stage, McDaniel says he doesn't believe the tight end will play Sunday against the Colts, a notion that could be confirmed when Friday's final Week 1 injury report is posted. If Waller is ruled out, Julian Hill and Tanner Conner would be next up for Miami's tight end reps this weekend.