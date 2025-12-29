Waller secured one of three targets for zero receiving yards during Miami's 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Waller curiously took a back seat to Greg Dulcich in Week 17, who secured five of six targets for 58 yards and one touchdown. The share of offensive snaps handled by Waller (38 percent) and Dulcich (36 percent) was essentially even, while blocking specialist Julian Hill (60 percent) also caught one of his two targets for 16 yards. Waller stands to continue splitting pass-catching opportunities at the TE position with Dulcich when the Dolphins close out the regular season at New England in Week 18.