Waller secured one of three targets for zero receiving yards during Miami's 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Waller took a backseat to Greg Dulcich in Week 17, as the latter connected with rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers to secure five of six targets for 58 yards and one touchdown. The share of offensive snaps handled by Waller (38 percent) and Dulcich (36 percent) was essentially even, while blocking specialist Julian Hill (60 percent) was most commonly on the field. Waller stands to continue splitting pass-catching opportunities at the TE position with Dulcich when the Dolphins close out the regular season at New England in Week 18.