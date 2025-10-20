Waller is considered week-to-week due to a strained pectoral that the Dolphins do not believe will require surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Waller was forced out of Miami's loss to the Browns in Week 7 after playing just 15 offensive snaps before recording a catch, and he now appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons. With the Dolphins already without Tyreek Hill (knee - ACL) for the year, an absence for any stretch of time on Waller's part will be a significant blow to a passing game that's already struggling. Tight ends Julian Hill and Tanner Conner will benefit from increased workloads in Week 8 if Waller can't go, as will wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the No. 3 role behind Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington. Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Waller isn't expected to be available versus Atlanta or on Thursday Night Football against the Ravens in Week 9, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.