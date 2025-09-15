Dolphins' Darren Waller: Likely to miss Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waller (hip) is unlikely to play Thursday against the Bills, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Waller has yet to suit up for the Dolphins and didn't practice in any capacity ahead of Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Patriots, so it's hardly surprising that he isn't expected to be available on a short week for Thursday's trip to Buffalo. Tanner Conner had two catches against the Colts in Week 1, but the Dolphins didn't get a reception from a tight end in Waller's absence Week 2.
