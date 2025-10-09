Waller (hip/rest) was limited at practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waller was deemed a 'DNP' on Wednesday, but his return to a limited session Thursday has him trending toward being available Sunday against the Chargers, and quite possibly without a Week 6 injury designation, as was the case last week after the tight end logged three straight limited listings. With that in mind, it's worth noting that Furones previously relayed via Dolphins TEs coach Jon Embree that Waller is a candidate to continue to see an uptick in playing time after increasing from 16 to 32 snaps between his first and second game back from being sidelined Weeks 1-3.