Waller (knee/rest) was a limited participation in Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Waller continues to have his practice reps managed, as has been standard for the veteran tight end all season. Barring any setbacks, there's not yet any reason to believe Waller's status is in much genuine doubt for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. Waller is fresh off a two-TD performance on Monday Night Football against the Steelers and now faces an exceptional matchup against the league's worst-rank defense against opposing TEs, but Miami's overall passing game carries an air of uncertainty heading into what will be the first regular-season start of rookie Quinn Ewers' career.