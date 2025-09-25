Waller (hip) was limited in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Waller is ramping up his activity and remains on track to make his 2025 season debut Monday night against the Jets, though coach Mike McDaniel has already stated the veteran tight end will be on a snap count. It's unclear how much Waller has left in the tank at 33 years old, especially dealing with an injury after sitting out the entire 2024 campaign.