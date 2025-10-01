Waller (hip/rest) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waller's limited practice activity appears to be at least partially related to maintenance. The veteran tight end made his team debut during Monday's 27-21 win over the Jets and was highly productive despite playing just 25 percent of offensive snaps, as he secured three of four targets for 27 yards and two touchdowns. The Dolphins figure to continue taking a cautious approach to ramping up Waller's activity, but it will be crucial for him to begin playing closer to a starting role sooner than later with Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the remainder of the season. Waller's next chance to increase his snap count will come Sunday on the road against Carolina.