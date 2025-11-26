Waller (pectoral) has had his 21-day practice window opened and was a limited participant in Wednesday's session, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waller is practicing for the first time since suffering a pectoral injury Week 7 versus the Browns and being placed on IR. While it's possible the veteran tight end could gain clearance to retake the field as early as Sunday's contest against the Saints, he may first need to prove an ability to handle full practice reps. Once back in action, Waller will join Jaylen Waddle (foot), Malik Washington and RB De'Von Achane as one of the Dolphins' top options in the passing game. In the event that Waller misses any more time, Greg Dulcich will continue to operate as Miami's top pass-catching tight end.