Waller (hip) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Waller, who has been out for the first two games of the season, had been deemed a non-participant in all of the Dolphins' practices leading up to Monday's estimate. Either way, the tight end's status for Thursday night's game against the Bills remains uncertain, with added context in that regard set to arrive via his participation level in Tuesday's session.