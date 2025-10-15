Waller (hip/rest) was limited in practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Waller continues to have his practice reps capped due to a load management plan, though his gameday workload has now increased in three consecutive weeks. The veteran tight end handled a season-high 69 percent of offensive snaps during Miami's loss to the Chargers in Week 6, securing two of three targets for 12 yards and a touchdown. Waller has scored in all three of his appearances with the Dolphins this season. He'll face a challenge to keep up that streak on the road against the Browns' vaunted defense on Sunday, though if Cleveland's pass rush forces Tua Tagovailoa to rely heavily on short-area passes, it could result in increased target volume for Waller.