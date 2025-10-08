Waller (rest/hip) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It sounds like it was more of a rest day than anything else for the veteran tight end, who missed all of training camp and the preseason with the hip injury. After playing 27 percent of the offensive snaps in his Week 4 debut, Waller's playing time skyrocketed to 58 percent in Week 5. Through two games, Waller has a productive 8-105-3 receiving line on nine targets and has put himself in the fantasy TE1 conversation moving forward due to Tyreek Hill (knee) being done for the season.