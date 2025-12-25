Dolphins' Darren Waller: Listed as LP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waller (groin/rest) was deemed to be limited on Thursday's practice estimation, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Waller didn't practice Wednesday, so his designation of limited one day later -- though Miami didn't actually practice Thursday -- is promising. It has to be noted that the Dolphins are indicating both Waller's lingering groin issue and rest as the reasons for his statuses so far this week, and the veteran tight end has consistently had his practice reps managed since returning from a four-game absence Week 13. With that in mind, the expectation should be that he'll be available for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay.
