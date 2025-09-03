Waller (hip) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Waller is officially listed with a hip injury, though coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that the veteran tight end hasn't had any injury setbacks and is simply on a ramp-up schedule, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. McDaniel said Waller, who missed time early in training camp while working on his conditioning, will retake the practice field Thursday. Waller still appears on track for Sunday's regular-season opener on the road at Indianapolis, but how extensive a snap share he'll be ready for Week 1 remains to be seen.