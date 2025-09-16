Waller (hip) was a limited participant at the Dolphins' practice Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waller is considered unlikely to play Thursday night against the Bills, but his ability to practice in any capacity Tuesday is a step in the right direction. Head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday in reference to Waller and running back Jaylen Wright (knee), that the team will "see how the rest of the week goes," and that "they're putting their best foot forward." Waller will likely have to set his sights on making his Dolphins debut in Week 4 on Sept. 29 versus the Jets on Monday Night Football.