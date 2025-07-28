Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Waller (undisclosed) is in "tremendous shape" but not "football shape," Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Coming back from a one-year retirement, Waller remains on the PUP list during the first week of Dolphins training camp. It may be a matter of conditioning more so than any injury, but McDaniel didn't necessarily sound like he expects the tight end to be a full practice participant anytime soon. Waller will turn 33 in September, and while there's plenty of time to ramp up before Week 1, his role may mostly be limited to clear passing situations (at least initially).