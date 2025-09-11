Dolphins' Darren Waller: Not practicing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waller (hip) remained a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.
Per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Waller was spotted working out on the side during Thursday's session, but at this stage the tight end's status for Sunday's game against the Patriots remains cloudy. If Waller remains sidelined Week 2, Tanner Conner (four Week 1 targets) and Julian Hill (zero targets Week 1) would continue to lead Miami's TE corps this weekend.
