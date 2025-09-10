default-cbs-image
Waller (hip) wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Waller was among the Dolphins' Week 1 inactives, and the tight end's status for Week 2 is uncertain at this stage. If Waller remains sidelined this weekend, Julian Hill and Tanner Conner would once again handle Miami's TE duties.

