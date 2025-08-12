Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that this is "not the week" for Waller to come off the active/PUP list and resume practicing, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McDaniel had previously expressed optimism that Waller would be back on the field this week, but he said Tuesday that the team doesn't want the veteran tight end to be thrust into joint practices (against the Lions) immediately upon his return. Waller, who spent last season away from the NFL, began training camp on the PUP list primarily due for conditioning reasons. It sounds like he won't be available for Saturday's exhibition matchup in Detroit.