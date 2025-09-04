Waller (hip) is not present for the early portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waller didn't practice Wednesday, but coach Mike McDaniel said the veteran tight end was expected to be at least a limited participant Thursday. He could still take the field for drills, but if Waller is officially listed as a non-participant on Thursday's injury report it could be an indication he's suffered some sort of setback. Julian Hill and Tanner Conner are Miami's only available backups at tight end heading into Sunday's road matchup against the Colts.