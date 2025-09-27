Waller (hip) does not carry an injury designation heading into Monday's game against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Waller has been cleared to make his 2025 regular-season debut after missing the first three games due to a lingering hip issue. The veteran tight end announced his retirement from the NFL in 2024, but he opted to reverse course and was traded by the Giants to the Dolphins in July. Given that Monday will be Waller's first regular-season action since the 2023 campaign, Waller will likely work in a rotational role at tight end alongside Julian Hill and Tanner Conner.