Waller (hip) did not practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Waller's absence from practice Wednesday was merely part of a planned schedule, as he hadn't practice three consecutive days since his return from retirement, and that the veteran tight end would be back on the field Thursday. It's thus possible that his current 'DNP' status represents a setback of some sort, especially given that Waller is being listed with a hip injury. Miami said throughout the preseason that a cautious approach was being deployed simply for conditioning purposes. Friday's practice represents Waller's last chance to get some on-field work in before the Dolphins decide whether he'll carry an injury designation for Week 1, and at this stage he appears uncertain for Sunday's road opener against Indianapolis.