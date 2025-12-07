Waller caught one of three targets for 13 yards and added a four-yard carry in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Jets.

Waller was outplayed by Greg Dulcich, who caught all three of his targets for 41 yards. The last time Waller had more than three targets in a game was his second appearance for the Dolphins in Week 5, though Waller has been limited to only four subsequent appearances by a pectoral injury that led to a stint on injured reserve. Up next for Waller and the Dolphins is a Week 15 trip to Pittsburgh.