Waller secured seven of eight targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 28-15 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

The veteran tight end set the pace in receptions and targets on the night for Miami, and he was just a yard behind De'Von Achane for the team lead in receiving yards. Waller also was on the receiving end of both of Tua Tagovailoa's touchdown passes, recording six- and 13-yard scoring grabs in the fourth quarter. Waller has been productive and displayed a knack for the end zone on the rare occasions he's been healthy this season, and he'll head into a highly favorable Week 16 home matchup against the Bengals with a 20-243-6 line on 26 targets across seven games.