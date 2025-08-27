Waller took part in team drills at Wednesday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Waller continues to ramp up his participation level at practice ahead of Miami's regular-season opener on the road versus Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 7. It will bode well for Waller's odds of handling a full starting snap share Week 1 if he can continue handling full practice reps, including team drills, without any limitations or breaks. Tyreek Hill (oblique) and De'Von Achane (calf) are not practicing Wednesday, but the Dolphins appear to anticipate both players being available versus the Colts.