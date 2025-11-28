Waller (pectoral) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Miami designated Waller for return form injured reserve Wednesday, after which he cobbled together three straight limited practices. Per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday regarding Waller's chances to suit up this weekend that "if there's not a setback, I'm feeling optimistic." The Dolphins will need to activate Waller from IR by Saturday afternoon for him to have a chance to be active for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.