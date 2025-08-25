Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Waller "has continued his progression" and will be increasing his activity level at practice this week, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Waller spent most of training camp on the active/PUP list for conditioning reasons before being cleared to practice Aug. 20, and he's now continuing to ramp up his participation with the regular-season opener against Indianapolis now less than two weeks away. He's expected to open the year as the Dolphins' top receiving tight end, a role that will be increasingly valuable if Tyreek Hill (oblique) is limited at all by the time Week 1 kicks off.