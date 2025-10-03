Waller (hip/rest) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Waller, who made his regular-season debut in Week 4, was listed a limited participant in practice this week, with the Dolphins managing his practice reps after the tight end parlayed his 16 snaps in Monday's 27-21 win over the Jets into a 3/27/2 receiving line on four targets. On the heels of that effort, Waller is a candidate to see his snap share increase this weekend, and with WR Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the season, he should have an opportunity to claim a key role in Miami's passing offense going forward, in the absence of any injury setbacks.