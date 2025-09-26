Dolphins' Darren Waller: Remains limited Friday
Waller (hip) remained limited at practice Friday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Following back-to-back limited practices, Waller is trending toward a return to action Monday night against the Jets, with Furones noting that in such a scenario, the tight end would likely be eased in on certain packages in which he can be featured. In any case, Saturday's final injury report will reveal whether Waller carries a Week 4 designation, but in terms of his initial fantasy viability, a wait-and-see approach is probably in order.
