The Dolphins activated Waller (undisclosed) from the active/PUP list Wednesday.

Waller has spent the entirety of training camp and the preseason to date on the PUP list, reportedly for conditioning reasons after he spent last season in retirement, but he'll now begin practicing. With the veteran tight end having missed Miami's first two preseason games, Saturday's exhibition finale against the Jaguars will be his final chance to shake of the rust with game reps prior to Week 1. Waller projects as the Dolphins' clear top pass-catching tight end, with Julian Hill and Pharaoh Brown available to primarily handle blocking reps. Waller will work to make the most of the next three or so weeks to build chemistry with QB Tua Tagovailoa, acclimate to coach Mike McDaniel's scheme and ramp up into full football shape, with a hopeful eye toward kicking off Week 1 against the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 7 as a full-time starter.