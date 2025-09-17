Waller (hip) is officially ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Waller managed to string together a trio of limited practice sessions, but he nonetheless won't be cleared to retake the field on a short week leading up to Thursday's contest. The veteran tight end figures to have a more realistic chance to make his regular-season debut Week 4 against the Jets in a Monday Night Football matchup on Sept. 29. Julian Hill and Tanner Conner will continue to split reps at the TE position Thursday.