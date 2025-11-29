Waller (pectoral) is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Waller was cleared to return to practice Wednesday and was a limited participant throughout Week 13 prep. Despite the lack of a full practice, the veteran tight end appears to have progressed enough in his recovery from a pectoral injury to be activated from IR. Waller's return gives quarterback Tua Tagovailoa another big target in the passing game, particularly in the red zone, as Waller hauled in four touchdown passes from Weeks 4 to 6. Waller may have his snap count limited Sunday, but his return means Greg Dulcich and Julian Hill will see less work on offense.