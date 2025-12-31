Waller (groin) did not practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waller logged a DNP/LP/LP practice pattern in advance of being cleared for Miami's win over Tampa Bay in Week 17, but he was listed with a rest/groin designation then. Now, the veteran tight end seems to simply be managing his groin injury. Waller will have two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale on the road against New England. He secured just one of three targets for zero receiving yards versus the Buccaneers, while fellow tight end Greg Dulcich put together a 5-58-1 receiving line on six targets.