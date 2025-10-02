Waller (hip/rest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Though Waller's reps were capped for the second day in a row, the presumption is that his limitations were maintenance-related as the Dolphins ease up on his practice load following his recent return from a hip injury. Despite playing just 16 of the Dolphins' 58 offensive snaps in his team debut in Monday's 27-21 win over the Jets, Waller made his presence felt during his time on the field with three catches for 27 yards and two touchdowns on four targets. With Miami losing star wideout Tyreek Hill (knee) for the season in Week 4, Waller could be in line for increased involvement in the passing attack in the games to come. For his part, Waller told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that he believes he can handle a jump in his snap count in Sunday's game against the Panthers, if the coaching staff feels he's ready for that.