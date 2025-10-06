Waller secured all five targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 27-24 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Waller made a splash with a two-touchdown effort in a Week 4 win over the Jets, a game that marked his first regular-season action since the 2023 season. With Tyreek Hill (IR, knee) going down for the season in that contest, Waller figured to see his opportunity rise exponentially beginning with Sunday's game, and that came to fruition. While the majority of the veteran tight end's production came in the first half, Waller still finished second in receptions and receiving yards for Miami on the afternoon while adding a four-yard scoring grab early in the second quarter. Waller figures to remain a key figure in the air attack during a Week 6 home matchup against the Chargers next Sunday.