Dolphins' Darren Waller: Taking part in TE drills Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waller (undisclosed) is participating in position drills Thursday, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.
Waller's ramping up the scope of his practice participation one day after being activated from the active/PUP list. His absence from team activities prior to that activation was reportedly due to conditioning reasons, as Waller was getting back up to speed after being away from football in 2024. He's expected to serve as Miami's starting tight end in 2025 after unretiring.
More News
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Removed from PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: May practice this week•
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Not ready to practice•
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Should practice next week•
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Expected to be ready for Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Not in football shape yet•