Waller (undisclosed) is participating in position drills Thursday, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Waller's ramping up the scope of his practice participation one day after being activated from the active/PUP list. His absence from team activities prior to that activation was reportedly due to conditioning reasons, as Waller was getting back up to speed after being away from football in 2024. He's expected to serve as Miami's starting tight end in 2025 after unretiring.