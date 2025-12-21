Waller brought in three of five targets for 40 yards in the Dolphins' 45-21 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Waller couldn't fully exploit what has been the most favorable matchup in the league for tight ends this season, although he did contribute a 22-yard grab on one of his three catches. The veteran tight end was working with rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers for the first time, and given they flashed some solid chemistry, Waller could be set for even more work against another defense that tends to give up production to his position, that of the Buccaneers, in a Week 17 home matchup.