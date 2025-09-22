Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Waller (hip) remains on track to make his team debut Week 4 against the Jets but will be on a snap count, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

McDaniel said Waller's reps will be limited to "a situational snap count or a package-type thing" versus New York on Monday Night Football on Sept. 29. Waller's presence figures to provide a much-needed boost for Miami's stagnant offense, especially in the red zone, though fantasy managers will likely want to get a chance to monitor how the veteran tight end looks in his first NFL action since 2023 before trusting him in weekly lineups.