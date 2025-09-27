Head coach Mike McDaniel said Saturday that Waller (hip) is set to make his 2025 debut Monday against the Jets, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Waller missed the Dolphins' first three games of the regular season due to a hip injury that stemmed from training camp. He opened the week with back-to-back limited practices, but the veteran tight end is expected to suit up in Monday's AFC East clash, which will impact the offensive snap count for fellow tight ends Julian Hill and Tanner Conner. Waller last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Giants, when he logged 52 catches (on 74 targets) for 552 yards and one touchdown across 12 games.