Coach Mike McDaniel expects Waller (hip) to play against the Jets on Sept. 29, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Per the report, McDaniel noted Friday that Waller was "super close" to playing in Thursday's loss to the Bills, while suggesting that the tight end may have been able to play had the game been Sunday. With his return to game action on the radar, Waller is worthy of roster consideration for those in TE-friendly formats, or who otherwise are looking to bolster their depth at the position.