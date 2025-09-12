Coach Mike McDaniel noted Friday that Waller (hip) will be out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

With Waller slated to miss his second consecutive game, Tanner Conner (four targets in Week 1 on 28 snaps on offense) and Julian Hill (28 snaps, zero targets Week 1) are in line to continue to lead Miami's tight end corps this weekend. Waller's next chance to see game action will arrive next Thursday against the Bills.