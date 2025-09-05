Waller (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Colts, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, Waller suffered a hip strain this week, and the injury setback will be enough to sideline the tight end in Week 1. In Waller's absence versus Indianapolis, fellow TEs Julian Hill and Tanner Conner are in line for added opportunities, while Greg Dulcich and Hayden Rucci are potential practice-squad elevations.