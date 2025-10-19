Dolphins' Darren Waller: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waller (pectoral) won't return to Sunday's game against the Browns.
Prior to his exit, Waller didn't record a catch. In his absence, Julian Hill and Tanner Conner will handle Miami's TE duties versus Cleveland. Waller's next chance to see game action will be next Sunday against the Falcons.
More News
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Exits with injury Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Good to go against Browns•
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Another limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Limited Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Finds end zone despite low volume•
-
Dolphins' Darren Waller: Cleared despite limited practices•