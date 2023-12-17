The Dolphins elevated Evans from their practice squad Saturday ahead of their Week 15 game versus the Jets.

Evans signed to Miami's practice squad Nov. 21 and was quickly elevated for the team's Week 12 loss to the Jets, carrying the ball twice for eight yards in that contest. He thereafter reverted to the practice squad but could now get a chance for game action Sunday in a rematch with the Jets. Evans could be particularly useful if De'Von Achane, who is questionable due to a toe injury, is unable to suit up.