Fales is competing for the top backup quarterback spot in Miami, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.

Fales re-signed with the Dolphins back in March and is currently set to compete with Brock Osweiler and Bryce Petty for the top backup slot behind starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Fales started in Week 17 last season, throwing for 265 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 29 of 42 passing. While the team lost and Fales stat line wasn't eye popping, the coaching staff, including head coach Adam Gase, was impressed enough that Fales could have given himself a boost for the backup gig. He'll have to maintain solid play in the preseason, but he has a solid chance to earn a roster slot in 2018.